The Las Vegas Aces are once again the champions of the WNBA after defeating the New York Liberty in four games. Becky Hammon has now won her second WNBA title in two seasons as the Aces head coach, and for the Liberty, it's another disappointing ending to the season.

After the game ended, the Liberty were nowhere to be found in the media sessions and press conferences. In fact, only two Liberty players and one coach were made available after the game, as Barbara Barker of Newsday reported:

And, of course, this situation did not go over well at all with the fans, especially after the impressive season the Liberty had.

It's certainly a bad look, and the WNBA pioneering for more national coverage doesn't help after the Liberty dodged the postgame press conference. Sandy Brondello, the Liberty head coach, made sure to give credit to the Aces after the game, and it was even more difficult for her since Hammon and Brondello were teammates during their WNBA time (h/t Alexa Philippou of ESPN).

“Credit to Vegas — they were down and they found a way. We fought, but it wasn't our best game today. … We've got to learn from it and take it as a learning experience now and as we move forward, and remember how it feels and use it as motivation.”

But, all in all, the Liberty essentially avoiding the postgame press conference is not going over well, and Ben Baby is right, you don't see this in other sports leagues.