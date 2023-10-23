Lil Baby has recently found himself at the center of an online controversy, with a sexually explicit video circulating on the internet that some claim features the rapper. The video, which depicts a man performing oral sex on another man, has been shared widely, with many speculating about the identity of the individuals involved.

The clip, described as a “fuzzy recording of a recording,” has been linked to Lil Baby due to the man's supposed resemblance to the rapper. This connection was further fueled by a caption overlaying the video, reading “Nah lil baby 😭.” As a result, the video has gone viral, with many on social media making assumptions and drawing conclusions about Lil Baby's involvement.

However, the rapper was quick to address the rumors on Instagram and set the record straight. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Lil Baby firmly stated, “Y'all gotta stop using my name and likeness when y'all get bored, then the extremes mfs go to for clout is sick. Ain't no mystery in my history on NO LEVEL. This is my last time addressing any kind of dumb ass click bait.”

Lil Baby Address Internet Trolls Via IG. pic.twitter.com/QJkI8RaOLQ — Lil Baby Szn (@LilBabySZN) October 23, 2023

Despite the clarity of Lil Baby's statement, the internet remains abuzz with discussions, jokes, and speculations. It's essential to approach such situations with caution, especially in an era where deep fakes and misinformation are rampant. As always, it's crucial to verify information before drawing conclusions or spreading rumors. Lil Baby has been victim to rumors and assumptions in the past regarding his sex life, but it appears the internet might have taken it a little bit too far this time, triggering a rather heated response from the artist.