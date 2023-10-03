Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is setting the record straight about his involvement in the ongoing drama between Blueface and Chrisean Rock. In a series of social media posts, the Grammy-nominated artist expressed his frustration and denied any romantic involvement with Chrisean Rock, according to TMZ.

Lil Baby took to socials to address the situation, stating, “I ain't with the trolling s***! I be laughing at certain s***, but aite now stop playing. I ain't never tried to talk to no mf Chrisean!! Please stop attaching my name to that!”

I seen her at a party an told her some real shit she know I never tried to talk to her ! I know I bring attention but chrisean even trolling about a child an stuff is too far !! Like 😒 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) October 2, 2023

He went on to explain that while he did have a conversation with Chrisean at a party, it was not of a romantic nature, and he emphasized that he never attempted to pursue her romantically. Baby expressed his concern about the situation, particularly Chrisean Rock's recent comments involving a child, which he deemed “too far.”

This clarification from Lil Baby comes in response to Chrisean Rock mentioning him on social media, calling him “a real one” after Blueface praised her sister Tesheki, with whom she has had ongoing disputes.

The controversy surrounding Lil Baby and Chrisean Rock began when they were first spotted together at the Super Bowl in February. Since then, there has been speculation and rumors about their relationship, with Blueface even making subtle references to Lil Baby in his latest single.

While Lil Baby is not known for frequently using social media, he felt compelled to address the situation publicly and put an end to the ongoing speculation and drama surrounding his alleged involvement with Chrisean Rock.