At long last, the Detroit Lions have honored a past player with a statue for the first time in their history, via ClutchPoints. Fittingly, Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders was the recipient of this rare privilege. His excellence helped put this team on the map and made Lions football far more relevant than it had any right being.

Many fans showered Sanders with well-deserved congratulations and praise, for they know just how agonizing it can be to lead this often embattled organization. In a year where there is newfound hope being instilled in Ford Field, the timing could not be better to forever commemorate a past legend with a place outside the stadium.

Lions legend Barry Sanders had his statue unveiled outside of Ford Field today 🙌 He is the first player in franchise history to receive a statue. (via @E_Woodyard)pic.twitter.com/z6acduUDgv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 16, 2023

Basking in the history and greatness that helped push Detroit through some tough years will make a potential breakthrough that much sweeter. Despite being two-and-a-half decades removed from the game, Sanders continues to resonate with the public. “The Barry Sanders Statue is Amazing,” Dan Dan Doebler posted on X.

Barry Sanders statue is SPOT ON!! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/vfUftL3sS9 — BBC Sports Cards (@bbcsportscards) September 16, 2023

That Barry Sanders statue cold — big libra 9/23 (@SnoopvsShad923) September 16, 2023

The Lions unveiled a statue of Barry Sanders at Ford Field today. It looks pretty dope. — David "CM Kerplunk" Majors (@CallMeDjm) September 16, 2023

The Barry Sanders Statue is Amazing 🐐#OnePride #Lions — Dan Doebler (@dan_doebler) September 16, 2023

There is a strong case to be made for Barry Sanders being the greatest RB in NFL history. Obviously, there is stiff competition for that title, but few were as dominant and explosive as No. 20. He eclipsed 1,300 rushing yards nine times in his illustrious 10-year career. Sanders' 1997-98 season is among the best campaigns ever seen, as he ran for 2,053 yards and 11 touchdowns on his way to an MVP tie (QB Brett Favre).

Two years later, he famously retired at just the age of 30. Rarely does one exit the game prematurely and is still revered as an indisputable legend of the gridiron. No one argues Sanders' elite spot in the annals of history.

Perhaps most important, though, was his impact on the team. The Lions reached the playoffs five times during Sanders' tenure, including three straight years (1993-95). They did not earn a win on the big stage, but the franchise was consistently relevant.

Now that this beloved Detroit hero has been formally recognized by the organization with such a grand gesture, perhaps the football gods will smile upon the Lions and grant them that elusive postseason glory.