The Detroit Lions and their fans are buzzing about Sunday's game at Ford Field against Pete Carroll, Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, a large contingent of Lions faithful is also buzzing about the unveiling of franchise legend Barry Sanders' new statue at Ford Field.

The current Lions team is still processing a big Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs that saw rookie Brian Branch increase his status in surprising ways. An update from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson also has fans dreaming about the possibilities for Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions' rookie star at running back.

On Saturday, however, all the attention was on the Lions' unveiling of Sanders' statue outside of Ford Field. It brought out the big stars for tributes, along with an emotional speech from the former Oklahoma State Cowboy and Heisman Trophy winner who retired from the franchise at age 31.

Detroit sports dignitaries ranging from Jalen Rose to ex-Lions star and Sanders teammate Chris Spielman paid their respects to Sanders' legendary career, which included a 2,000-plus yard season and several records set along the way.

Sanders thanked the fans as best he could, a day before one of the biggest games in franchise history was scheduled to take place.

“If I could, I would go out to each and every Lions fan and give you a hug, tell you how much I appreciate you,” Sanders said.

“It's been such a wonderful journey for me just being lifted up and cheered on by all the Lions fans out there and Barry Sanders fans. I really appreciate it. It's hard to express how much you really mean to me, so thank you, thank you, thank you so much all of you Lions fans for packing the Silverdome, packing Ford Field. We had some great times together.”

Detroit Red Wings legend Darren McCarthy was among those adding a message in support for Sanders as well.

The Lions take on the Seahawks on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field.