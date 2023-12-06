Dan Campbell seemed to throw cold water on the idea of a Detroit Lions - Ndamukong Suh reunion with his comments on Wednesday.

As Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions seek to shore up their defense ahead of a near-certain trip to the playoffs, one familiar face apparently won't be back in the silver and Honolulu blue. Campbell was asked about Ndamukong Suh, but appeared to throw cold water on the idea of a reunion.

On Wednesday, when asked specifically about Suh, Campbell seemed to admit the former Lion's name was tossed around. “Yeah, listen, (GM) Brad (Holmes) has looked at all of it,” Campbell told reporters, per Lions Wire's Jeff Risdon.

“We haven’t overlooked anybody. We’ve got it all up there. We’ve looked at everybody. At this moment, we’ve made the decision we’ve felt like was best for us.”

Coincidentally, the Lions have called on a defensive tackle selected in the top-10 from the 2010 draft. The team inked Tyson Alualu to its practice squad on Tuesday. Alualu was chosen 10th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the same draft the Lions took Suh second overall.

Suh spent the first five seasons of his career with the Lions before bouncing around the NFL. He's put in stints with four teams since departing, notably helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV. Suh has made first-team All-Pro three times, all with the Lions. He has not played in 2023.

Detroit's defense under scrutiny

Two factors have contributed to the rumors of Suh returning to the team that he originally started his NFL career with. Primarily, the team needs cover after losing their starting defensive tackle Alim McNeill to a knee injury he suffered in Week 13's win over the New Orleans Saints.

Even before the McNeill injury, however, Detroit's defense could use an infusion of talent. Campbell's squad has given up triple-digit rushing totals in three straight games, and has the 10th-worst scoring defense for the season.

Games dictated by the Lions' high-scoring offense contributes to those numbers. But as the playoffs approach, Detroit will need to be able to count on its defense to come up with stops with regularity.

Apparently, Suh won't be along for the ride.