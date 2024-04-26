The NFL Draft is officially underway and fans around the league are on the edge of their seats. However, Eminem stole the spotlight after hyping up Detroit Lions fans while bringing out an entourage of current and former Lions greats to the draft stage.
Roger Goodell took the stage alongside Eminem. After eating all the boos, the famous rapper took the mic and excited the crowd. After that, he brought out Lions legends Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson. Even Aidan Hutchinson joined the stage. They had so much fun at the kickoff of the NFL Draft that they hilariously started a Jared Goff chant.
What a perfect way to start the NFL Draft in Detroit. The Lions are one of the historic franchises of the league, despite never winning a Super Bowl. They have a big fanbase and why wouldn't they celebrate the current and former greats? The NFL Draft is a fun time and that's exactly what the league decided to do for the fans in Detroit.
The Lions are not supposed to make a selection until pick No. 29. So, fans are going to have to wait a while before their team acquires a new exciting rookie. But regardless, the fans are likely having fun on Thursday night.
With that said, it's hard to tell what the Lions are going to do in the first round. They have a well-rounded roster and anyone they bring in is going to be a nice addition. Detroit is in a perfect spot to land a solid defensive prospect, which would be incredibly helpful for this team.
Lions 2024 season outlook
Detroit is in line to be one of the best teams in the NFC once again. However, the NFC North might be a bit more competitive than it was last season. The Lions have the tools to compete with anybody and it'll be interesting to see if they can reclaim the North in consecutive seasons.
Offensively, the Lions are absolutely electric. Amon-Ra St. Brown emerged as an elite wide receiver while Sam LaPorta looks like the next big thing at tight end. The offensive line is solid and consistent. Additionally, they have a great rushing attack that compliments the entire offense well. To put it frankly, the front office has made Jared Goff's job as easy as possible.
They could use some help defensively though despite having Aidan Hutchinson leading the way. The Lions are really only a few key pieces away from having a top defense. So, it'll be interesting to see what they do in the NFL Draft.