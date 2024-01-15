David Montgomery got brutally honest following the Detroit Lions' victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL playoffs.

The Detroit Lions earned a narrow 24-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams to begin their journey in the NFL playoffs on Sunday. The Rams battled in the game, but the Lions ultimately got the job done. Running back David Montgomery revealed his mindset following the win, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

“It's a beautiful feeling,” Montgomery said in response to how he felt after the win. “We know we gotta play better if we want to do the whole thing… We got high expectations.”

Montgomery also gave credit to the fans for their energy during the game. During the interview, Anderson asked Montgomery if he could “smile.” Montgomery, however, is maintaining a serious mindset as Detroit aims to win the Super Bowl.

“Not yet,” Montgomery said.

The Lions star further addressed his performance after the win.

“The job is not done yet. It's not done, so, I gotta be better… We are going to be better so we can come out next week and compete.”

Lions advancing in NFL playoffs

The Lions enjoyed a strong regular season and ultimately booked their ticket to the playoffs. Detroit entered the postseason with high expectations, but they also understood that they could not take the Rams for granted.

Sure enough, Los Angeles played a competitive brand of football. Nevertheless, Montgomery and Detroit found a way to earn the victory.

Montgomery finished the game with 57 yards rushing on 14 attempts to go along with one touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs added 25 yards and one touchdown on eight attempts.

The Lions running backs played an important role in the team's success all season long. Both Montgomery and Gibbs are capable of taking over a game and recording jaw-dropping numbers. At the very least, they can work together to help the Lions win.