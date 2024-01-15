For Jared Goff and Dan Campbell, the crowd at Ford Field did their part in securing the team's historic win

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions made history. Holding on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in a tightly contested Wild Card outing, the Lions won their first playoff game in 32 years.

Afterward, quarterback Jared Goff had nothing but positive comments, giving credit to the Lions faithful for their full support at Ford Field.

“It's pretty unbelievable,” Goff said, as per NFL on CBS. “The people here are special man. I'm grateful for their support and today with the circumstances that were there, it meant a lot and it was special.”

Goff also added that he's never experienced a home atmosphere such as that of Sunday's game.

“I don't think I've ever experienced anything like that…This place is special to me. Like I said, these people are special. That's the best home atmosphere I've ever played in front of.”

The Lions quarterback finished with threw for 277 passing yards on 22-of-27 attempts. He also completed one touchdown. Perhaps the biggest storyline for Goff on Sunday was his supposed “revenge game” against the Rams — the team that traded him away in 2021.

Aside from Goff, Lions head coach Dan Campbell also praised the crowd at Ford Field, saying that he already felt the presence of the Detroit fans during pre-game warmups.

“That is arguably the best environment I've ever been in. That was absolutely electric,” Campbell said. “I think what's crazy is I was coming down for pre-game warmups and you could just feel it. The building was humming.”

The Lions put up 21 points entering halftime. However, they struggled to score during the second half — their only points coming from Michael Badgley's field goal. Regardless, it was enough to let the team's defense hold off the Rams and secure the historic win.

Jared Goff and Co. look to continue their playoff run as they prepare to face the winner of the Philadelphia Eagles-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.