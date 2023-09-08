The Detroit Lions were a fantasy football darling against the Chiefs in Week One. With David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, rookies Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs among others, the Lions had plenty of hope for a big statistical night on offense.

The Lions' coveted offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had intriguing comments on his young weapon Gibbs heading into the big game. The reason why the Lions picked Gibbs despite already having David Montgomery in the fold also was revealed.

Fantasy football owners expected a big outing from Gibbs in Week One vs. the Chiefs on the road. After all, Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell has also routinely praised the promising Alabama Crimson Tide rookie ever since he was picked in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

As of the seven-minute mark of the fourth quarter in Kansas City, the Lions held a 21-20 lead on a David Montgomery touchdown run.

Gibbs has been noticeably absent for much of the game, however. Gibbs had 6 rushes for 24 yards while Montgomery had 15 for 56 as of that point in the game.

The frustrating lack of usage and success for Gibbs drew the ire of fantasy players on X during the evening. Gibbs did have 2 catches for 18 yards as of the fourth quarter but many fans and gamblers alike expected more from the Nick Saban product.

Fans did not hold back in mocking what occurred during the first three quarters and beyond in Kansas City.

Ben Johnson: "We might use Jahmyr Gibbs in some ways that people don’t quite think we might." The ways: pic.twitter.com/J8zIK9gir9 — Brady Fred (@Brady_Fred) September 8, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy owners

pic.twitter.com/nJCL9GglvV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2023

On one second half play, Gibbs missed a key cutback lane up the middle. He ran too far to the outside and blew an opportunity for a big play due to first game jitters and poor vision. Late in the fourth, he moved the chains with a big run. Prior to that run, fantasy fans were salty about the Lions back.

Jahmyr Gibbs as soon as he touches the ball: pic.twitter.com/LLoPNE0JsT — FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 8, 2023

As Gibbs and the Lions attempted to grind down the clock and preserve a one-point lead, some fans and analysts gave Gibbs his props. He showed promise in Week One, although he fell short of the big fantasy football performance millions of fans expected from the sensational young running back talent from Motown.