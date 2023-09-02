The Detroit Lions surprised many fans with their gutsy, and at times innovative, offensive play-calling last season. This year, fans are even more excited to see what they have planned, particularly for rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson only raised the level of curiosity surrounding this football team with his latest comments.

“We might use Gibbs in some ways that people don’t quite think we might,” he said, per Tim Twentyman of Lions.com. While no one can be certain, the mind immediately goes to slot receiver.



The first-round pick, who Detroit traded up for at the 2023 NFL Draft, showcased his impressive offensive versatility while playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was one of the most efficient runners in the country (rushed for 926 yards and 6.1 yards per carry in 2022), but it was his excellence in the passing game that likely convinced the front office to jump up the draft board in April.

Gibbs snagged 44 total receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns last season, while also proving adept at lining up at the slot. NFL running backs are seeing their market value decline, but the best way to buck that trend is to be an effective running-receiving hybrid. The Lions seem to think Gibbs can fit that role for them.

The question is, when will head coach Dan Campbell and OC Johnson decide to fully unleash him. The team signed former Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery for a reason, which could give Gibbs fantasy football owners a big headache.

Those potential issues are of no concern to Detroit, however. This scrappy group is intent on building on last season's success and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17. Jahmyr Gibbs might just be the secret weapon the Lions need to ensure that happens.