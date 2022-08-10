You absolutely must watch Aidan Hutchinson singing Billie Jean on Hard Knocks

The Detroit Lions got the honor of being the latest team on Hard Knocks and there have already been some funny tidbits. Among them was rookie linebacker Aidan Hutchinson singing Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” and just absolutely vibing while doing so.

Take a look, via Woodward Sports Network:

This will be the National Anthem of Detroit if Aidan Hutchinson brings a Super Bowl here! #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/pQZ3yWsX0k — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 10, 2022

Hutchinson’s teammates were loving it and dancing along as the youngster sang his heart out to MJ. We’ve seen this same thing so many times before for first-year players, who are often required to stand in front of their team and sing.

It looks like Aidan Hutchinson is fitting in just fine with his new squad. The former Michigan standout was taken second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft in April and is expected to play a big part in the Lions’ defense. If Detroit did ever win a Super Bowl, “Billie Jean” would surely be the anthem in the streets of Motown.

Here are some of the reactions to Hutchinson’s masterpiece from teammates, via Detroit Sports Nation:

“It’s only my fourth year, but that was definitely the best rookie performance (I’ve seen),” defensive lineman John Cominsky said.

“It was really good,” said defensive tackle Michael Brockers. “A little MJ in there, so you know he set the tempo with the coaches. They were all into it, so seeing that, he definitely set his tone with the team. So he’s one of us.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was also very impressed with Aidan Hutchinson in his performance of “Billie Jean”.

“That man killed it!” Campbell told reporters.

Aidan Hutchinson is already a hit both on and off the field for the Lions.