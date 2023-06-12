Phil Mickelson and the LIV Golf League are in hot water this week after an Argentine corporation filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit against them.

Cool Brands Supply is accusing Mickelson's HyFlyers GC team of copying its 20-year-old logo for popular skateboarding and lifestyle apparel brand Fallen, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

“The defendants' adoption and use of their knockoff logo nearly twenty years after Plaintiff commenced use and in the face of Plaintiff's federal trademark registration is not just reckless and inexplicable — it is willful infringement and unfair competition,” attorneys for Cool Brands Supply wrote in a federal lawsuit filed on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey.

The HyFlyers GC's roster, besides Mickelson, also includes James Piot, Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale.

“Cool Brands Supply said it has sold footwear and apparel bearing its trademarked logo with back-to-back F's since 2003,” wrote Schlabach on Monday. “The company argued LIV Golf uses a similar logo on hats, shirts and sweatshirts. Mickelson wore the HyFlyers logo while finishing second at the Masters in April and while competing in last month's PGA Championship.”

The complaint noted that the HyFlyers didn't use the nearly identical logo during LIV Golf's inaugural season in 2022, but began displaying it on their uniforms and merchandise after the team's rebranding in February.

“The similarities between the two marks, particularly when used on clothing, are striking, and are confusing consumers and causing damage to Plaintiff's senior mark and brand,” Cool Brands Supply's attorneys wrote. “Plaintiff previously demanded that Defendants cease use of their infringing logo, and they refused.”

Mickelson has removed himself as a plaintiff in the case that preceded the LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger, but the legendary American golfer has not commented on this new lawsuit as of yet.

Phil Mickelson will be competing in the US Open at the Los Angeles Country club later this week.