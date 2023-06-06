With news of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is receiving backlash on Twitter. There has already been no shortage of reaction to the news. Twitter has specifically not backed down from calling out Monahan for his hypocrisy.

The following video comes via Dave Portnoy and TSN, with Portnoy not holding back in his NSFW criticism.

This video is legit unbelievable. What an absolute piece of shit. pic.twitter.com/NxKJ1nPaO2 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 6, 2023

“This video is legit unbelievable. What an absolute piece of s**t,” Portnoy wrote.

Chris Hummer of 247Sports compared Monahan's previous anti-LIV Golf comments with his recent comments about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger.

Where PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan started on LIV's human right's issues & where he ended up today. Always is/was about money. pic.twitter.com/ddNB91ctVJ — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) June 6, 2023

“Where PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan started on LIV's human right's issues & where he ended up today. Always is/was about money,” Hummer wrote.

Scott Van Pelt got brutally honest on the situation.

“So, you preach loyalty to a tour and convince guys not to take 8 and 9 figure deals based, in part, on that loyalty and, in part, on the source of the money. Then those guys find out on Twitter YOU took the very same money? Nino Brown, ‘Always business, never personal,'” Van Pelt shared on Twitter.

Sam Stein also didn't hold back following Monahan's comments about the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger.

“Monahan went from saying LIV was an affront to 9/11 victim families, to taking LIV cash, to (today on CNBC) saying young players ‘will be more inspired than you've been before' because of the Saudi investments in the game,” Stein wrote on Twitter.

Jay Monahan will likely have to respond to the backlash at some point. This is an uncertain situation at the moment though.