The Golden State Warriors managed to stave off the Cleveland Cavaliers despite missing the services of Stephen Curry and most of their starters. While the Warriors did manage to pile on a 20-point lead with a monster night from Jordan Poole, it was far from smooth sailing.

With the Cavs trying to battle back late in the third quarter, Poole was called for an offensive foul. The Warriors guard was frustrated with the call and held onto the ball as he continued complaining to the referee. That resulted in a technical foul being called against him due to a delay of game.

Warriors head coach Steve Ker was none too pleased with giving up the extra free throw as his side was trying to maintain their lead.

“Jordan come on,” Steve Kerr was seen mouthing to Jordan Poole on the live broadcast. “Lock the f*** in. We’re trying to win the game.”

Jordan Poole got hit for a delay of game after an offensive foul he disagreed with late third quarter. Steve Kerr got on him: “Lock the f*** in. We’re trying to win the game.” Tense near Warriors bench through quarter timeout. They could really use this W. pic.twitter.com/2wQXU2jQnl — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 21, 2023

Jordan Poole was the lone member of the Warriors’ starting five left from last game and the clear focal point of the offense. He tallied 32 points and five threes to lead an offensive barrage against a stunned Cavs side.

Nonetheless, giving up free points is never any less frustrating. Cleveland managed to cut the deficit to as close as four with two minutes left in the game up until Ty Jerome drained a key bucket to extend the lead for good.

Jordan Poole represents the future for the Warriors and clearly has the talent. But the 23-year-old still has some growing up to do.