Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors were on the receiving end of some criticism after deciding to pull Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins from Friday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Dubs opted to rest four of their starters for the Cavs game, and it unsurprisingly raised a few eyebrows in and around the NBA.

For his part, however, coach Kerr was quick to defend his controversial decision. The four-time NBA champion shot-caller made it clear that their record had nothing to do with the decision to rest his stars. According to Kerr, this is based solely on the health and the workload of the players.

The Warriors coach then dropped a major hint about his plans for resting his players moving forward:

“We’re going to play it safe all year as long as guys are banged up and vulnerable to injury,” Kerr said, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

This is Steve Kerr pretty much admitting that Friday’s occurrence isn’t going to be the last time the Warriors opt to sit out a handful of their stars on the same night. At this point, this has pretty much become part of the game.

Unfortunately, it’s the fans who get the short end of the stick whenever this happens. Kerr actually sent a message to the supporters as he addressed the lack of star power in Friday’s game. He said that he empathizes with the fans, which is why his solution to this issue would be to advocate a shift to a 72-game season for the NBA. Whether or not Kerr gets his wish in the future remains to be seen.