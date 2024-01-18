Jasmine Thomas hangs up her sneakers after 13 WNBA seasons.

Veteran Los Angeles Sparks guard Jasmine Thomas announced her retirement from the WNBA on Thursday, drawing the curtain on a 13-season career. At 34, Thomas leaves behind a legacy marked by dedication, skill and an enduring passion for the game.

“Came a long way from the 9 year old girl that picked up basketball for fun to make friends. I feel so blessed to have had such a long and successful career on the court. I’m grateful for how my journey has shaped me as a person, I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Thomas said in her retirement announcement on Instagram. “To my family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, venue personnel and fans around the world — thank you for being a huge part of an incredible experience of a lifetime.”

Thomas was selected 12th in the first round of the 2011 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm. She went on to grace the court for the Washington Mystics (2011-12), Atlanta Dream (2013-2014), Connecticut Sun (2015-22) and, most recently, the Los Angeles Sparks (2023). She leaves with averages of nine points, 3.5 assists, and 2.6 rebounds across 390 career games, including 309 starts, per Field Level Media.

Her most notable stint was with the Sun, where she achieved career highs and earned a spot in the 2017 WNBA All-Star Game. Her defensive expertise was also recognized, being named to five WNBA All-Defensive Teams. She also had seven play off appearances during her 13 seasons with the league. Despite a modest final season with the Sparks – Thomas averaged just 2.7 points and 1.3 assists in 32 games (seven starts) last season – her contributions to the WNBA have been significant.

Before the WNBA, Jasmine Thomas played college basketball at Duke University, where she was of just two Blue Devils to collect 100 steals in a single season. She became just the fourth Duke women's basketball player all-time to collect 1,300+ points, 400+ rebounds, 400+ assists, 200+ steals and 50 blocks over her career. Her tenure at Duke included two All-ACC First Team selections and a key role in leading the Blue Devils to four ACC Championships.

“As I transition into this next phase of life, naturally, I've reflected on my exciting basketball journey,” Thomas said, via Duke Athletics. “My time at Duke prepared me to succeed on and off the court.”