The Cardinals continue to load of on offensive firepower from this season's transfer portal

Fresh off acquiring a new quarterback in the transfer portal, Louisville football has claimed another offensive star for their 2024 season. The Cardinals have added South Alabama WR transfer Caullin Lacy, ranked as the number one wideout in the portal by On3.com.

The news was reported by Hayes Fawcett in a social media post Sunday morning.

In four seasons and 47 games at South Alabama, Lacy caught 207 passes for 2,517 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was 5th in the nation last season with 91 catches and 1,316 yards for the Jaguars.

On3 also reports that Texas A&M, Oregon, Auburn and Mississippi State were also in on the star wideout, but Louisville football will land the star wideout.

The 5'10” 190-pound wideout is a native of Mobile, Alabama, where he attended Faith Academy High School. As a high school athlete, Lacy lettered in football, basketball and track.

“When you look at game-planning for us, Caullin Lacy has to be a piece of what you're trying to take away,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said of Lacy this past October. “And he continues to make plays, which is really awesome. … Caullin is so consistent, and he's in the right place so often, that he allows himself to be able to make a play, and then obviously make yards after catch. That's what's been really impressive about him. He's just relentless in his consistency.”

“For Caullin to continue to produce that way, week-in and week-out, has been phenomenal and it's something our offense needs. When you put the ball in #4′s hands, he makes plays,” said South Alabama offensive coordinator Major Applewhite.