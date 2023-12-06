The Louisville Cardinals have managed to acquire former Texas Tech Quarterback Tyler Shough for the upcoming NCAA football season

In a recent post on X, quarterback Tyler Shough announced that he will be suiting up for the Louisville Cardinals. The 24-year-old is set to enter his seventh year of NCAA football after three-year stints with both the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oregon Ducks.

A four-star prospect out of high school, Shough's collegiate resume shows why teams are willing to let him call the shots. He holds a 9-4 record as a starter for the Red Raiders highlighted by a 2022 Texas Bowl game MVP, wherein he threw for 242 yards and was responsible for three touchdowns. Overall for both schools, he's thrown 4,625 yards with 36 touchdowns in 27 career games.

However, on the flip side, teams and fans are still left to wonder if the acquisition of an injury-prone quarterback is worth the risk. Shough suffered injuries in all three seasons with the Red Raiders. Breaking his collarbone in 2021 along with a left shoulder injury the following year, Shough ended his tenure at Texas Tech with a broken Fibula suffered against West Virginia last September. He then made himself available on the transfer portal.

Shough looks to replace Jack Plummer, who, in his lone season as skipper for the Cardinals, threw for 3,063 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Entering the twilight of his college days, Tyler Shough is gearing up for one last hurrah. The Arizona native will have to prove to NFL scouts that his body is capable of withstanding physicality at the next level. The talent is already there. Remaining healthy is all that matters.