As the LSU football team prepares for an SEC showdown with the Florida Gators, Heisman candidate QB Jayden Daniels will be good to go

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels has spent the season on the fringe of Heisman contention, but his candidacy took a big hit in the Tigers loss last week to Alabama… nearly as big of a hit as Daniels himself took in the game against the Tide, drawing a roughing the passer penalty and putting his status against the Florida Gators in question.

All week long the outlook for Jayden Daniels has appeared to be positive. He's been listed as probable on the LSU football team's injury report, but as of today, it sounds like Jayden Daniels is officially good to go, according to ESPN Insider Pete Thamel.

“Source: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will start today against Florida. He'd been listed as probable after suffering a ‘head injury' against Alabama.”

Not only is this terrific news for Jayden Daniels, who is having arguably the most prolific non-Joe Burrow season in LSU history (which is a little like saying ‘2011 Derrick Rose had the best non-Michael Jordan season in Chicago Bulls history'), but also for the LSU football program, which even at 6-3 still has an outside chance at earning a berth in a New Year's Six Bowl Game if they manage to get a little help while also successfully running the table the rest of the way against Florida, Georgia State, and Texas A&M.

Perhaps it's worth noting, Jayden Daniels' performance last year in The Swamp was by far his best game of the 2022 season. Daniels finished 23-32 passing for 349 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 additional scores on the ground in a 45-35 LSU victory.