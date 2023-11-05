Quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered an apparent head injury during Week 10's game between LSU football and Alabama.

Jayden Daniels was ruled out of the remainder of Saturday's game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide after the LSU football quarterback took a massive hit in the pocket in the fourth quarter, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Daniels had just released the ball when Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner laid down a brutal hit on him. Daniels spent some time on the ground looking shaken up following the hit, as LSU's medical team took to the field to check on the dual-threat signal-caller.

"The quarterback in that position is defenseless by definition. So forceable contact initiated to the head and neck area could potentially lead to targeting." Alabama LB Dallas Turner was penalized for this hit on LSU QB Jayden Daniels but targeting wasn't called or reviewed. pic.twitter.com/LGDr6nWQlV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 5, 2023

With Jayden Daniels ruled out of the game, the Tigers called on Garrett Nussmeier to take on the quarterbacking chores for the team. Daniels was having an electric game prior to the hit, particularly in the first half when he passed for a couple of touchdowns and rushed for another to keep LSU in step with Alabama.

LSU ultimately lost to Alabama to the tune of a 42-28 score, with Daniels passing for 219 yards and a touchdown on 15-for-25 completions while also racking up a total of 163 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Of course, the hope for LSU is that Jayden Daniels did not suffer a serious concussion that will cause him to miss a game (or games).

The Tigers, who saw their records drop to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in SEC play, will head home for their next game in Week 11 against the Florida Gators before playing the Georgia State Panthers and the Texas A&M Aggies to finish their schedule in the regular season.