Tigers star WR Kayshon Boutte isn’t hiding frustration after dismal debut

Fans of the Louisiana State Tigers football team, avert your eyes, as there might be trouble afoot this early in the season. Highly-regarded wide-receiver, Kayshon Boutte, might be plotting a move away. After a frustrating game against the Florida State Seminoles which ended in a close defeat, 24-23, where Boutte only caught two passes for 20 yards, Boutte may have already caught his last football for LSU.

Kayshon Boutte not only deleted everything LSU-related from his Instagram profile, he also unfollowed the official LSU Football Instagram account. After being linked to a move to Alabama in the offseason, expect more noise surrounding a major Boutte move to dominate the College Football headlines.

Seeing Boutte perform the way he did against the Seminoles was a bit uncharacteristic, which might be sign of even more trouble behind the scenes for the Tigers. While no one knows for sure what is going on with Boutte’s relationship with the Tigers brass, Todd McShay, a college football analyst, saw a lack of intent in involving Boutte as a featured option in the Tigers offense, which obviously frustrated the top prospect.

I’m dying to know (and will find out) the real story on what’s going on with LSU and its star WR Kayshon Boutte. LSU’s blatant lack of interest in getting him involved and Boutte’s obvious frustration was alarming! — Todd McShay (@McShay13) September 5, 2022

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who played his part in almost getting the win for the Tigers after spearheading an 11-play touchdown drive which put the Tigers within one, was seen consoling Boutte, who was seen with poor body language during the game.

Jayden Daniels consoled a visibly frustrated Kayshon Boutte, who doesn’t have a catch midway through the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/c0y5aHSFH0 — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) September 5, 2022

Nevertheless, Twitter will always have fun on someone’s expense, and Kayshon Boutte happened to be the center of controversy this time around.

Kayshon Boutte after one half with Jayden Daniels pic.twitter.com/3u59APYxQt — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) September 5, 2022

The injury Kayshon Boutte suffered last season might be seen as the point where everything changed for his tenure with the Tigers. In just six games in 2021, Boutte put up outstanding numbers, amassing 38 catches for 509 yards and 9 touchdowns, but his injury cut short what was shaping up to be a great season. The recipient of the iconic number 7, a lot was expected out of Boutte, but he seems to be shrinking away from the challenge.

However, it is still early in the season, and knowing Boutte’s pedigree, he certainly has the talent to bounce back from a dismal performance.