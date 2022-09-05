The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge did not start on the right foot, with the LSU Tigers painfully losing to the Florida State Seminoles Sunday night, 24-23. LSU football had the golden opportunity to send the game to overtime, but the ‘Noles blocked a late-game punt by the Tigers to come away with a season-opening victory. And with that, Twitter is behaving just the way you would have expected it to be toward Brian Kelly after a loss.

Brian Kelly might just be the most hated man in college football at this moment, and it’s really not that hard to see this one coming. Notre Dame Fighting Irish football fans are still not over the way Kelly left the program after a disappointing 2021 campaign, and now the same fanbase is locking arms with LSU football fans who are angry at how Brian Kelly handled the contest. Interestingly enough, Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish barely beat Florida State in the 2021 opener for both teams.

LSU football entered halftime trailing the Seminoles by for points, but that could have been more if Florida State decided to kick an easy field goal instead of going for it following a muffed punt by the Tigers. The Tigers actually had a couple of muffed punts in the game. What made this loss extra painful for LSU football was the exhilarating way they managed to score a touchdown in the last minute of the contest. Down by seven points with a little over a minute left, Jayden Daniels and the Tigers engineered an 11-play touchdown drive that brought LSU football within a point of forcing overtime.

LSU football will be facing next the Southern Jaguars, a team they are definitely expected to dominate. If not, expect Twitter to melt down.