Friday was a big day for LSU football in the transfer portal.

The LSU football team had one of the best offenses in college football this season, and starting quarterback Jayden Daniels went on to win the Heisman trophy. Defense was a different story for the Tigers, however. LSU finished the regular season 9-3, but if they had a strong defense, they could've had a much better season. The Tigers know they need to improve there, and they are starting to pick up some transfers to help strengthen the unit.

LSU football picked up a huge commitment from Texas A&M football transfer DB Jardin Gilbert on Friday, according to a tweet from On3. Gilbert had a monster season in 2022 as he racked up 61 tackles and added two interceptions. He is staying in the SEC as he will play for the Tigers, and he should be an impact player next year.

Loading up the defense is going to be crucial this offseason for LSU, but the Tigers also need to reload on offense as they are going to lose some elite talent from the team. They also struck gold in the portal on Friday on that side of the ball as Mississippi State wide receiver transfer Zavion Thomas committed to LSU, according to a tweet from Hayes Fawcett. Thomas was a freshman All-American in 2o22.

In 2023, Zavion Thomas racked up 40 receptions for 503 yards and he had one touchdown. He has a lot of potential, and being in an offensive system like the one at LSU should provide him with more opportunities than he had at Mississippi State. The Tigers are explosive, and Thomas can be explosive.

Friday was a good day for LSU. They picked up two big commitments from the transfer portal and improved their 2024 squad before the 2023 season is even over. The transfer portal is one of the most crucial parts of college football right now, so it's a good sign that they are utilizing it well.

LSU still has one more game this season as they will take on Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida on New Year's Day. It's an interesting matchup as the Tigers looked much better than the Badgers this season, and the spread reflects that as LSU is favored by nine. It should be a good end to the season for the Tigers.