Jayden Daniels had an incredible season for LSU en route to the Heisman, and the voting results showcase his dominance.

The LSU football team came into this season with goals of winning the SEC and making the College Football Playoff. They fell short of those goals as they finished the regular season 9-3, but the Tigers still saw an impressive feat get pulled off. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was named the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday night. He beat out Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Jayden Daniels was an absolute beast for LSU football this season. The race for the Heisman was relatively tight for the entire season, but leading up to the ceremony, everyone knew that the Tigers QB was likely going to take home the award. The final results of the voting showed that he was the overwhelming pick to win.

Daniels had 503 first place votes, 217 second place votes and 86 third place votes for a total of 2,029 points. The only person that was relatively close to Daniels was Penix Jr. who had 292 first place votes, 341 second place votes and 143 third place votes for a total of 1,701 points. Both Nix and Penix Jr. had less than 1,000 total points. The LSU star won it and he won it big.

When you look at the numbers it's not surprising that Daniels convincingly won the award. He finished the regular season with 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Those numbers alone are Heisman-worthy, and similar to fellow QBs Nix and Penix Jr.'s numbers. However, Daniels also put up Heisman-worthy rushing numbers at LSU this season. He finished the regular season with 135 rushing attempts for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. Putting up those passing numbers while also being the team's leading rusher is absurd.

It was an incredible season for Daniels, and it is unclear if we will see him take the field for LSU again. The Tigers play Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest bowl on January 1st, but there is a chance that Daniels sits out. No matter what, he has already left a legacy at LSU.