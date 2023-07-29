The Minnesota Lynx had finally started to get healthy. For a period before the All-Star break, they had been without No. 2 overall pick Diamond Miller as well as veteran wing Aerial Powers and center Jessica Shepard. Miller and Powers were dealing with ankle injuries and Shepard had a non-COVID illness. All three players have since made their return to the lineup only to have franchise star Napheesa Collier pop up on the Lynx injury report. With Collier sidelined, the Lynx signed former lottery pick Emily Engstler to a 7-day contract after cutting her when Shepard made her return. But Emily Engstler became the latest Lynx player to suffer an injury when she exited the game against the New York Liberty on Friday. It's not clear what her status will be going forward as per Jack Borman of Canis Hoopus.

Cheryl Reeve said she was proud of Emily Engstler for the Queens, NY native's performance and hopes that the forward is ok. Reeve didn't provide an update on Engstler's status beyond confirming it was a shoulder injury. — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) July 29, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Emily Engstler played 14 minutes off the bench in the Lynx win before exiting with a shoulder injury. Up to that point she had four points, five rebounds and two steals. Originally drafted by the Indiana Fever with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, the former Syracuse and Louisville star was cut by the Fever before training camp this season.

Engstler was scooped up by the Washington Mystics but was one of their final roster cuts before the start of the regular season. Her case highlights just how tough it is to make a WNBA Roster. She was signed by the Lynx to a hardship contract last month when they got hit with injury bug.