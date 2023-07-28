After a slow start to the 2023 WNBA season, the Minnesota Lynx have been playing improved basketball. That's partly because they are finally getting healthy. No. 2 overall pick Diamond Miller missed about a month this season due to an ankle injury but she has since returned to the lineup. Veteran wing Aerial Powers had been dealing with an ankle injury but she has also returned to the court. The final member of the team that had been out was center Jessica Shepard who was dealing with a non-COVID illness. She too is set to return to the lineup as per Mitchell Hansen of Winsidr. In a related move, the Lynx cut former lottery pick Emily Engstler who had been signed to a hardship contract.

The Minnesota #Lynx have officially cleared Jessica Shepard for return as she is set to return tonight against the Washington Mystics for the first time since June 11. In a subsequent move, the Lynx have released Emily Engstler from her hardship contract. #WNBA — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) July 26, 2023

Emily Engstler was drafted No. 4 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft. She made an immediate impact as a rookie off the bench for the Fever shooting 35.6 percent from three-point range. Despite that, the Fever cut Engstler before training camp. She was signed by the Washington Mystics and played in preseason but was one of their final roster cuts. The Lynx had signed her to a hardship contract as they are allowed to do when having less than ten available players.

Despite cutting Engstler, the Lynx are welcoming back Jessica Shepard who missed a little over one month while dealing with a non-COVID illness. She made her return to the court this week against the Mystics and finished with seven points, three rebounds and one steal while shooting a perfect 3-3 from the field in 13 minutes of play.