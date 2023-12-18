How AP.Bren bested ONIC Esports, denying them the Grand Slam and lifting the M5 trophy for themselves.

The M5 World Championship Grand Final between ONIC Indonesia and AP.Bren from the Philippines concluded the former team's attempt for the first-ever Grand Slam in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports history.

M5 World Championship Grand Final – ONIC Esports vs AP.Bren

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M5 World Champions were crowned after the Grand Final between AP.Bren and ONIC Esports last December 17th, 2023 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila, Philippines.

David “FlapTzy” Canon was dubbed the Finals MVP.

Game 1

AP.Bren

Mathilda,Brody, Novaria, Fredrinn, Thamuz

ONIC Esports

Terizla, Dyrroth, Valentina, Claude, Tigreal

Result: APBR win in 14:13

AP.Bren opened up the series quickly with a 14-minute win, lighting up the home crowd at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila, Philippines. FlapTzy was named the most valuable player for this game on his Thamuz, bringing the team ahead in this best-of-7 match.

Game 2

ONIC Esports

Terizla, Joy, Gord, Claude, Ruby

AP.Bren

Tigreal, Bruno, Valentina, Martis, Paquito

Result: ONIC win in 22:48

Game 2 was when ONIC looked in their element. While it was a more labored game compared to the first one, the instrumental win looked like the first of many of this series for the momentum-based squad. Gilang “Sanz” took the MVP award for this game, core to the Indonesians' win.

Game 3

AP.Bren

Arlott, Brody, Gord, Fredrinn, Lapu-Lapu

ONIC Esports

Yu Zhong, Akai, Faramis, Bruno, Chou

Result: APBR win in 14:41

The third game went in AP.Bren's favor, successfully preventing ONIC's momentum while kickstarting their own. With Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel at the helm, AP.Bren claimed another sub-15-minute win and regained their lead.

Game 4

ONIC Esports

Fredrinn, Hayabusa, Valentina, Claude, Kaja

AP.Bren

Edith, Wanwan, Angela, Akai, Thamuz

Result: APBR win in 14:49

The next game was promptly taken by the Hive, swarming ONIC's base in another 14-minute win to place themselves in match point.

Game 5

ONIC Esports

Paquito, Baxia, Novaria, Wanwan, Minotaur

AP.Bren

Grock, Claude, Lylia, Fredrinn, Arlott

Result: ONIC win in 27:10

ONIC finally regained their footing, Sanz again playing an important part in this arduous 27-minute win to deny the match point from AP.Bren.

Game 6

AP.Bren

Arlott, Wanwan, Lylia, Akai, Thamuz

ONIC Esports

Phoveus, Guinevere, Faramis, Claude, Grock

Result: ONIC win in 15:00

ONIC even the series up with a swift win in 15 minutes led by Calvin “CW” Winata.

Game 7

AP.Bren

Edith, Brody, Faramis, Fredrinn, Khaleed

ONIC Esports

Terizla, Baxia, Yve, Claude, Kadita

Result: AP.Bren win in 14:02

The match came to a head in game 7, with everyone in the stadium at the edge of their seats. This ended up being a short affair as AP.Bren took their shortest victory of the series at 14 minutes 2 seconds – ending ONIC Indonesia's 16-series win streak that began from the MPL ID Season 12 Regular Season, denying ONIC the Grand Slam, and rendering themselves the M5 World Champions.