Madame Web is spinning right into Netflix, ComicBook.com reported.

The platform will host the streaming debut of Sony's fourth Spider-Man Universe film on May 14. The female-centric film revolves around several Marvel Comics' Spider-Women, locked in a fight for their survival set in the early 2000s. The movie made its theatrical debut in February, and has since received disappointing reviews from fans and critics alike.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Madame Web scored an abysmal 12% Tomatometer score but a better yet slightly sad 57% audience rating. The movie also earned a paltry $15.3 million in domestic opening, but a heartier $100.3 million on the global box office.

Madame Web spins her way into your screens

Madame Web tells the origin story of Cassandra “Cassie” Webb (Dakota Johnson), a New York City paramedic, who is forced to face her past all the while trying to survive and helping three women whose powerful futures make them targets of a powerful enemy. Johnson also stars with Sydney Sweeney (Julia Cornwall/Spider-Woman), Isabela Merced (Anya Corazon/Spider-Woman) and Celeste O'Connor (Mattie Franklin/Spider-Woman).

The movie also stars Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, alongside Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott and Zosia Mamet.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously said, “It's really the story of Madame Web. So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans.”

While the film still had a lot of plot points that needed to be addressed, including the origin stories of the three other Spider-Women, its critical and commercial failure may have doomed it to remain a stand-alone movie. There has been no official announcement of a sequel or follow-up.