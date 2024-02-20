Madame Web's lack of superhero origin baffled fans but Director SJ Clarkson reveals it's much fairer to do it that way.

Director SJ Clarkson has shed light on the decision not to show every Madame Web superhero origin stories. The movie revolves around Cassandra Webb (played by Dakota Johnson). But other characters like Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor) only receive glimpses of their backgrounds.

From CBR, Clarkson emphasized the importance of fairness in storytelling. “I thought it would be a bit greedy to do four origin stories. That's not really fair, is it? I've got to share it.” She highlighted Madame Web's origin as the central focus. But acknowledged the necessity of hinting at the essence of the other characters.

The director aimed to capture the spirit of each superhero from the comic books. While at the same time, acknowledging the limitations of cramming multiple origin stories into one film. The Madame Web director emphasized the need to do justice to each character's development without overcrowding the narrative.

Also addressing the absence of a post-credits scene, Clarkson explained that Madame Web's original conclusion serves as the equivalent of such a scene.

She described the ending as containing additional layers that offer insights into the characters and their journey. As it align further with the thematic elements of clairvoyance central to Madame Web's character.

Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in New York City, as she grapples with newfound clairvoyant abilities and confronts her past while safeguarding three young women from a mysterious adversary.

Despite mixed reviews, the film is currently screening in theaters, exploring themes of identity, revelation, and protection within the Spider-Man universe.