Madden 24 is releasing new content every day until December 24th as part of the Madvent Calendar event. This Calendar event gives players access to in-game items and potential real-life rewards. Overall, this 24-day event should keep players coming back in daily to see all the cool new additions. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Madden 24 Madvent Event, and see what rewards are available throughout.

Madden 24 Madvent Calendar – All Events & Login Rewards

Boost Your Superstar with Madvent 📈 Log in to #Madden24 Superstar Mode and claim your Rare XP Boost Today! pic.twitter.com/2J0Lknwadm — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) December 12, 2023

The Madden 24 Madvent Calendar includes the following rewards:

December 1st – MUT Giveaway

MUT Giveaway December 2nd – Josh Allen Autograph Giveaway

Josh Allen Autograph Giveaway December 3rd – Madden 24 Deluxe Edition Giveaways

Madden 24 Deluxe Edition Giveaways December 4th – Ultimate Team Player Boost

Ultimate Team Player Boost December 5th – Red Zone Pack Giveaway

Red Zone Pack Giveaway December 6th – Team of The Week Giveaway

Team of The Week Giveaway December 7th – Milestone Challenge Present

Milestone Challenge Present December 8th – Present Drop

Present Drop December 9th – Live Stream MUT Giveaways

Live Stream MUT Giveaways December 10th – MUT Giveaway

MUT Giveaway December 11th – Justin Jefferson Autograph Giveaway

Justin Jefferson Autograph Giveaway December 12th – Superstar XP Boost (or 15,000 credits for PS4/Xbox One players)

– Superstar XP Boost (or 15,000 credits for PS4/Xbox One players) December 13th – TBA

TBA December 14th – TBA

TBA December 15th – TBA

TBA December 16th – TBA

TBA December 17th – TBA

TBA December 18th – TBA

TBA December 19th – TBA

TBA December 20th – TBA

TBA December 21st – TBA

TBA December 22nd – TBA

TBA December 23rd – TBA

TBA December 24th – TBA

Overall, the event should entice players to at least login to Madden 24 to receive some sweet rewards. The first reward, the Superstar XP Boost, should help players grinding their Superstars for online play. Who knows? It might just get you back into playing Superstar mode too.

Everything You Need To Know About the Madden 24 Madvent Calendar

The Madden 24 Madvent Calendar runs from December 1st to 24th, giving free rewards every day. However, some rewards may differ for current and next-gen players. EA Sports updates the Madvent calendar every day via social channels and their official website. So stay tuned every day to find out which rewards you can get.

This event takes place during Madden 24's third Season – Run It Back. Overall, the new season, and its most recent title update, slowly added more content while slightly improving the experience. While we still feel Madden 24 is leagues away where it should be, we still won't complain to free content.

