Additionally, the new Season adds a new event for Superstar Showdown and plenty of other things.

Madden 24 Season 3 For Ultimate Team releases this week, bringing new programs, field pass player items, and a brand new reward path. Additionally, the new Season adds a new event for Superstar Showdown and plenty of other things. Without further ado, time to see everything new in Madden 24 Season 3.

Madden 24 Season 3 Release Date

Run It Back in Season 3 starting Today! 👑 🔙 Michael Vick Cover Refresh

🆕 S3 Field Pass

🦃 The Harvest & Blitz PREM1ERE Return

✅ & More in #Madden24 Click Below to Play Now ⬇️ https://t.co/PI73OlJZUL pic.twitter.com/qpHOuvGUPI — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) November 15, 2023

Madden 24 Season 3 releases on Wednesday, November 15th. The brand new season releases for all platforms and tons of new Ultimate Team content. Without furrther ado, let's check out what's coming in Season 3: Run It Back.

Madden 24 Season 3 Ultimate Team Programs:

Harvest Includes Thanksgiving Day Players, upgradeable dependent on their Turkey Day performance. Additionally, new Hungry Harvest Players upgrade too when fed a Turducken collectible.

Blitz: Prem1ere Players earn rookies during this program. Starting November 23rd, players can begin chasing after 92 OVR Champions equipped with a sspeed rating boost. Additionally, you get an upgradeable player item at login. Lastly, a new Blitz OT House rules mode offers more rewards too.



Lastly, Season 3 includes a new event in Superstar Showdown. The Superstar Showdown Live Snickers Fum-Bowl event brings a whole new game mode with its own special reward. Overall, the rule work very simply. Firstly, players fumble the ball on almost every hit. Therefore, you need to avoid defenders when heading towards the endzone. However, Standard Showdown scoring applies, so the setup should feel the same.

Rewards for the event include some Snickers gear for your avatar. If you win during the live event, you earn the new Superstar Showdown ability, Safeguard. Overall, it prevents fumbles on later downs. However, it works only on your avatar in SS.

Madden 24 Season 3 Rewards

Overall, the rewards for Madden 24 Season 3 include:

Level 2: Gold Player Pack

Level 3: 10,000 Coins

Level 4: Gold Player Pack

Level 5: 88 OVR Ted Hendricks Player Item

Level 6: 10,000 Coins

Level 7: Random Strategy Item

Level 8: Playmaker Pack

Level 9: 10,000 Coins

Level 10: Michael Vick Upgrade Token

Level 11: Gold Player Pack

Level 12: 10,000 Coins

Level 13: Uniform Item

Level 14: Max Fantasy Pack

Level 15: 90 OVR Barry Sanders Player Item

Level 16: 10,000 Coins

Level 17: Random Strategy Item

Level 18: Playmaker Pack

Level 19: 10,000 Coins

Level 20: Michael Vick Upgrade Token

Level 21: Uniform Pack

Level 22: Random Strategy Item

Level 23: Max Fantasy Pack

Level 24: 10,000 Coins

Level 25: Ted Hendricks Upgrade Token

Level 26: Playmaker Pack

Level 27: 10,000 Coins

Level 28: Pro Playmaker Pack

Level 29: 10,000 Coins

Level 30: Michael Vick Upgrade Token

Level 31: 10,000 Coins

Level 32: Max Fantasy Pack

Level 33: 10,000 Coins

Level 34: Uniform Pack

Level 35: 91 OVR Darren Woodson Player Item

Level 36: 10,000 Coins

Level 37: Max Fantasy Pack

Level 38: 10,000 Coins

Level 39: Star Elite Pack

Level 40: Michael Vick Upgrade Token

Level 41: 10,000 Coins

Level 42: Pro Max Fantasy Pack

Level 43: 10,000 Coins

Level 44: Playmaker Pack

Level 45: 92 OVR Bruce Matthews Player Item

Level 46: 10,000 Coins

Level 47: Star Elite Pack

Level 48: 10,000 Coins

Level 49: Pro Playmaker Pack

Level 50: Michael Vick Upgrade Token

Level 51: 20,000 Coins

Level 52: Season 4 XP Collectible

Level 53: Star Elite Pack

Level 54: 20,000 Coins

Level 55: Ted Hendricks/Barry Sanders Choice Upgrade Token

Level 56: 20,000 Coins

Level 57: Epic Strategy Fantasy Pack

Level 58: Star Elite Pack

Level 59: 20,000 Coins

Level 60: Triumph Elite Pack

Let's take a closer look at the player items:

Michael Vick (FREE) 85 OVR (Upgradeable to 93) Access To New Superstar Ability, Backyard QB: Passers with this ability have access to four extra hot routes during preplay adjustments and receive more immediate playmaker reactions from WRs.

Bruce Matthews (Level 45) 92 OVR New Superstar Ability, Omniscient: Players with this ability can detect user-controlled defenders before the snap; as well as 3rd and 4th down blitzers. Can be bluffed.

Darren Woodson (Level 35) New Superstar Ability, Deep Zone KO: Defenders with this ability force more catch knockouts and react quicker in deep zone coverage; 20+ yards from the LoS.

Barry Sanders (Level 15) 90 OVR New Superstar Ability, Backyard HB: When lined up at running back; players with this ability have access to four additional hot routes during preplay adjustments; and react more promptly to playmaker inputs.

Ted Hendricks (Level 5) 88 OVR (Upgradeable to 90)



Overall, that wraps everything up for Madden 24 Season 3: Run It Back. The new season brings some more content for MUT players and Showdown fans in the thick of the NFL season. We hope you enjoy the new events and programs, as well as the new field pass items. We look forward to the Madden 24 Season 3 Release Date.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.