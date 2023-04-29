Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After the Golden State Warriors took down the Sacramento Kings on the road in Game 5, NBA legend Magic Johnson boldly claimed that the series was over for Sac-Town.

With the Kings ruining his prediction and beating the Warriors in Game 6 to force a Game 7, however, Johnson changed his mind on his pick.

“I’m going to give the Kings the edge in Game 7 because they beat the Warriors definitively tonight,” Johnson wrote on Twitter following Sacramento’s 118-99 win on Friday.

The Dubs are a great home team, going 33-8 in the regular season and defeating Sacramento in their first two games at Chase Center in the playoffs series. With that said, it definitely came as a shock that they lost in Game 6, and by such a huge margin.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Magic Johnson’s change of heart is warranted, though. First and foremost, the Friday victory is Sacramento’s biggest win in the series, and it couldn’t come at a better time for the team. Not only do they head back home, but they are also coming to Game 7 brimming with confidence after such statement win.

Secondly, the Warriors are a horrible road team despite being really good at home. While they did steal Game 5, a do-or-die finale on the road isn’t really ideal for the franchise,

It remains to be seen if Johnson’s pick will deliver this time around. Nonetheless, if the Kings end up losing, maybe the Sacramento faithful can blame the Los Angeles Lakers icon for jinxing it?

The Kings and Warriors play Game 7 on Sunday.