Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings in Game 5 at Golden 1 Center, NBA legend Magic Johnson expressed his belief that it’s over for De’Aaron Fox and co.

The Warriors took care of business on the road behind a big performance from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. The foursome combined for 97 points as they dealt the Kings a 123-116 beating.

While De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk tried hard to match the scoring production of the Warriors, their efforts just weren’t enough to keep their home record in the series immaculate.

With the defeat, Johnson believes the Kings have also lost their chance to take down the Warriors. Steve Kerr’s men are really a horrendous team on the road, and many expected Sacramento to take advantage of that.

Now that is out of the way, the Dubs head back home at Chase Center where the Kings are unable to conquer them. To recall, Golden State fell behind 0-2 to Sacramento in Games 1 and 2 before tying the series at home with back-to-back win in Games 3 and 4.

“What a game for the Golden State Warriors! They had four players that scored 20 points. Steph Curry led the team with 31 points and Klay Thompson added 25,” Johnson said of the Dubs’ win. “After tonight, this series is over. There is no way the Kings will beat the Warriors in San Francisco at home!”

True enough, Magic Johnson has every reason to believe the Warriors will close the Kings series in Game 6 in front of their home crowd. It should be remembered as well that the Dubs are one of the best home teams during the 2022-23 season, compiling a 33-8 record–which is the second-best in the West and the fourth-best in the whole NBA.

As Johnson said it, the Kings are really in big trouble.