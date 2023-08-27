Germany got off to a great start with their campaign during the FIBA World Cup, beating down Japan to a pulp. However, the game wasn't all great for them: Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner suffered an injury during their game. Wagner's injured ankle forced him to miss the rest of the game. With a matchup against Australia looming, Germany's team doctor gave an update on Wagner's injury, per ESPN.

“We were able to rule out serious injuries (for Magic forward Franz Wagner),” Germany's team doctor, Oliver Putz, said on Saturday. “Nothing is broken, torn, or anything like this; things that would end the FIBA World Cup for him. Franz feels better this morning than yesterday. We did another MRI this morning. But, the problem is that we don't have the imaging yet, so we can't say exactly what's hurt yet.”

The younger Wagner has been a revelation for the Magic over the last two years. The Magic forward averaged 16.9 points in his first two seasons in the NBA (including an 18.6 PPG season last year). At 6'10 with the skills of a wing, Wagner continued to be a nightmare matchup for the Japanese team as a member of Germany's squad.

Germany will be facing off against the Australia Boomers in the first round of the FIBA World Cup. Germany boasts a lineup with the Magic forward's older brother Mo Wagner, as well as Raptors guard Dennis Schroder and Rockets center Daniel Theis. Meanwhile, Australia will trot out a roster with Thunder sensation Josh Giddey, Hawks guard Patty Mills, and Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top of this matchup.