Germany started group play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a win over Japan Friday, but it might've come at a cost. Orlando Magic forward and Germany star Franz Wagner suffered an ankle injury in the 81-63 win. An MRI will give the team a better understanding of how Franz Wagner's injury will affect his availability in the coming FIBA World Cup games, according to Germany coach Gordie Herbert.

It's possible that the injury is minor and won't cost Wagner any playing time. Herbert described the injury as a “slight sprained ankle,” via the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Franz will get two days to rest before Germany plays Australia Sunday morning.

Before leaving the win against Japan with a few minutes left in regulation, Wagner had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Wagner's brother and teammate with the Magic, Mo Wagner, scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Franz Wagner dealt with multiple ankle injuries last season but only missed two games. In his second season with the Magic, Wagner averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Germany's path to the knockout round in the World Cup includes playing in what might be the most difficult group. Japan is considered to be the worst team in Group E. Australia and Finland are expected to challenge Germany in their next two games. Germany is scheduled to end group play with a matchup against Finland Tuesday morning.

Germany nearly beat Team USA in their last exhibition contest. Led by 34 points from Anthony Edwards, Team USA mounted a comeback to beat Germany 99-91.