The Orlando Magic were blessed by the lottery gods in the most recent NBA Draft after they won the first overall pick. The Magic proceeded to draft Paolo Banchero, the 6’10, 250-pound forward who impressed many with his offensive arsenal at the ripe young age of 19. Banchero showed out in his short stint during Summer League, averaging 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists, looking like a man amongst boys even as he mostly competed against players older than him. But with training camp having begun, teammate Franz Wagner was more impressed with what Banchero showed off the court.

According to USA Today, Franz Wagner loved just how much Paolo Banchero was willing to learn from the Magic coaching staff.

“I think his maturity. I think he is very focused. He listens very well. He is very coachable,” Wagner said. “I think those are the first things (that stand out). I think with his talent and the body he has, I think that is the most important thing. He is coachable and willing to listen to people. I think the sky is the limit if he has all of those things.”

If there’s anyone who knows how to succeed as a rookie, it’s Franz Wagner, who is coming off a solid Eurobasket campaign in Germany after averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in his first season in the NBA. However, expectations will be much more different for Paolo Banchero as the first overall pick. Banchero will be looked upon as the franchise savior, but if Wagner’s evaluation of him is anything to go by, then Banchero is well-positioned to rise to the challenge of restoring the Magic to their former glory.

However, Magic fans should expect growing pains from Banchero, especially when he’s just a teenager. In fact, Banchero even admitted that transitioning from collegiate and Summer League competition to the real deal will take a lot of adjustments on his part, even if he’s confident in his ability to do so with flying colors.

“It is a lot faster (with) a lot of bigger, more athletic players. That is a little bit of an adjustment but I’ve been playing against these guys all summer so I’ve adjusted. I’m just looking forward to going against somebody else next week (in preseason games),” Banchero said.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and the Magic will open their preseason campaign against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, October 3, at 8 PM ET.