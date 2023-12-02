Paolo Banchero downplayed his ankle injury following the Orlando Magic's victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday

Paolo Banchero led the Orlando Magic to a 130-125 victory over the Washington Wizards Friday. Banchero previously suffered an ankle injury, but he isn't concerned about the ailment. He said that “the ankle is fine” after the victory, per Fawzan Amer of The Sixth Man Show.

The Magic now hold a 14-5 record heading into Saturday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Orlando has been one of the best stories in the NBA this year, and Banchero has been right at the center of their success. As long as he can stay healthy moving forward, this Magic team will continue to upset the odds.

Paolo Banchero's impressive 2023-24 season

At just 21-years old, it is clear that Banchero is a star. He is currently averaging 19.5 points per game on 48.6 percent field goal shooting. Banchero is also recording 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.

He displayed signs of stardom during his rookie season in 2022-23 and is continuing to improve this year. Competing for a championship in 2023-24 will be a challenge for the Magic given the amount of talent in the Eastern Conference, but right now it is difficult to rule this team out.

Paolo Banchero and Orlando will try to keep things gong Saturday. The Magic have won nine games in a row and are playing an all-around impressive brand of basketball. They have upset talented teams such as the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics during their current winning streak.

Keeping the winning streak alive on the road in the second of a back-to-back won't be easy. However, the Magic have no shortage of confidence at the moment.

Tip-off for Saturday's Magic-Nets game is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.