The Magic won their eighth straight game on Wednesday night, but Paolo Banchero suffered an ankle injury.

The Orlando Magic made easy work of the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to a league-best eight games with a 139-120 victory. Budding sophomore star Paolo Banchero had a frustrating night, though, finishing with just six points and four turnovers on 2-of-8 shooting before leaving for good with 4:43 left in the fourth quarter.

Banchero wasn't salting away another win from the bench as extended garbage time played out on the court, however. After the game, Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley revealed that the No. 1 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft turned his ankle and requires further evaluation.

“He turned his ankle, so obviously we're gonna evaluate it now, and see where he is and how he's feeling,” Mosley said.

Banchero has been a driving force behind the Magic's stellar start to 2023-24. He's averaging 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game, numbers similar to those he put up en route winning Rookie of the Year last season.

But Banchero has upped his effective field goal percentage over seven points to 53.9%, right in line with league average, and has been a much more committed, disruptive defender both on and off the ball, helping Orlando emerge as one of the league's stingiest defenses. Big picture, the most encouraging aspect of his development has been three-point shooting. After hitting below 30% of his triples as a rookie, Banchero is up to 43.6% from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic are back in action on Thursday with another home game against the bottom-dwelling Wizards. If Paolo Banchero is experiencing any discomfort whatsoever, don't be surprised if Orlando holds him out, both taking an extra cautious approach to Banchero's turned ankle and fully confident Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and company can beat Washington without him.