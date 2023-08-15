Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is coming off of a great first season in the league after winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. As Paolo Banchero continues to get better for Team USA in preparation for the FIBA World Cup, former NBA guard Isaiah Thomas has some high praise for the young Magic phenom, reports Gil's Arena presented by Underdog Fantasy.

"[Paolo Banchero] doesn't know how good he is yet. And that's the dope thing about him… He's just a sponge, he's always texting asking questions on how to get better." —Isaiah Thomas (via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/QYrlMviEeU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 15, 2023

“He's a guy that gets it…he wants to learn, he's asking questions…he doesn't know how good he is yet…he's just a sponge…it's super dope to see how talented he is and he's got a good vibe to him.”

Isaiah Thomas emphasizes that Paolo Banchero is unbelievably talented, but that he carries himself as a student instead of a teacher. For someone as talented as Banchero is and with an already sterling start to his NBA career, this is great news for Magic fans who expect to see him continue to blossom.

Blossom is definitely what Banchero will be able to do this summer as he plays for Team USA. Trying to win a gold medal at the FIBA World Cup will be a great learning opportunity for Banchero, especially playing around established NBA stars like Brandon Ingram, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Stay tuned into any more updates out of Team USA preparation for the FIBA World Cup. It would come as no surprise to hear of more news about Paolo Banchero turning heads before he suits up for the Magic during his second NBA season.