Even though Seattle is still yearning to have an NBA team again, the city has not really stopped producing good NBA players. Among the great ones are former NBA vet Jamal Crawford and rising star Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic. And for free agent guard Isaiah Thomas, Crawford is still the best player from Emerald City, though, he also believes that Banchero has a shot of getting that honor one day.

Isaiah Thomas shared his thoughts about it during a recent guest appearance Gil's Arena.

Jamal Crawford's clear edge at the moment over Paolo Banchero is the total body of work. Banchero is entering just his second season in the NBA, while Crawford, who's now retired, played for a total of 20 seasons with multiple teams in the league. The ball-handling wizard from Rainier Beach High School in Seattle was never an All-Star but has three NBA Sixth Man of the Year Awards. His longevity in the league and his renowned scoring prowess are also hallmarks of his unforgettable NBA career. He retired with career averages of 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists through 1,327 games.

Banchero, on the other hand, got off to a nice start in his NBA career, having won the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Based on potential alone, he should be a multiple All-Star in the years to come. In his first season in the league, he averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest.

Other notable NBA players from Seattle are Doug Christie, Dejounte Murray, Kevin Porter, Jr., Brandon Roy, and Jason Terry.