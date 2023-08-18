Los Piratas fight with El Submarino Amarillo! It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Mallorca-Villarreal prediction, pick, and how to watch guide.

The Pirates (0-1-0) are currently ninth in Spain's top flight. The hosts hope to make a good record this season, along with a deep run in the Copa del Rey.

The Yellow Submarine (0-0-1) were victims of a 1-2 home loss to Real Betis Balompie. Along with mixed results in pre-season fixtures, the visitors hope to turn the tide.

Here are the Mallorca-Villarreal soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Mallorca-Villarreal Odds

RCD Mallorca: +195

Villarreal CF: +155

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +148

Under 2.5 Goals: -182

How to Watch Mallorca vs. Villarreal

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream



Time: 1:30 PM ET/ 10:30 AM PT

Why Mallorca Can Beat Villarreal

Mallorca had a successful 2022-23 campaign, reaching the last 16 of the Copa del Rey and finishing ninth in La Liga, just three points shy of the European places. However, it is worth noting that they finished 14 points behind fifth-placed Villarreal. They ended the season with a respectable 50 points, winning 14, drawing eight, and losing 16 of their 38 league matches.

Currently, the Pirates are in eighth place in the league table and have made a positive start to their La Liga campaign. They kicked off their 2023-24 season with a 1-1 draw against newly promoted Las Palmas, with Antonio Raillo coming off the bench to rescue a point for his side 20 minutes from time. Despite having only 31% possession, Javier Aguirre's men managed to prevent Las Palmas from claiming all three points in their return to top-flight action.

The Vermillions have the opportunity to secure three league victories in a row against Villarreal for the first time in their history. In their last meeting, Los Bermellones won a six-goal thriller, with Dani Rodriguez scoring a brace in the 4-2 victory. They also won the fixture at Ciutat de Valencia last season, with goals from Vedat Muriqi and Amath Diedhiou securing a 2-0 victory.

The Barralet was strong at home last season, taking 35 points at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, with only five clubs having a better home record. They are unbeaten in their last seven home games in La Liga and have won each of their last three such games without conceding a single goal.

Notable departures from the team include Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Matija Nastasić, Ángel Rodríguez, and Lee Kang-in. The Pirates will look to new signings Manu Morlanes, Omar Mascarell, and Siebe Van der Heyden to make an impact. Vedat Muriqi, who led the team with 15 goals last season, will be expected to lead the line for the hosts.

Why Villarreal Can Beat Mallorca

Villarreal had a strong finish to the 2022-23 La Liga season, securing fifth place with 64 points and earning a UEFA Europa League spot. This season, they have set their sights on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

However, The Yellow Submarine currently finds itself in 14th place in the La Liga standings and has not been performing at its best in recent months. In their previous game against Real Betis, despite having 64% possession and 18 shots, they were unable to capitalize on their dominance and suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat. They will need to bounce back from this setback in their upcoming matches.

El Submarino Amarillo has a favorable recent record against Mallorca, winning 14 out of the last 30 matches between the two teams, compared to Mallorca's seven victories. However, they are currently on a winless streak in La Liga, and if they fail to win their next match, they will equal their worst winless streak under manager Quique Setien. In the 2022-23 season, Villarreal had the fourth-best home record in La Liga and the sixth-best away record. However, they struggled in away matches, losing eight out of 19 league outings.

Unfortunately, Villarreal will be without Francis Coquelin, who is recovering from an ACL injury and is expected to be sidelined until late October. The team has faced difficulties recently, suffering four losses in their last six matches without a single win.

Notable departures from the team include Nicolas Jackson, Samuel Chukwueze, Boulaye Dia, Pau Torres, Arnaut Danjuma, Johan Mojica, and Iván Martín. However, Villarreal has made some impressive signings, including Santi Comesaña, Denis Suárez, Ben Brereton Díaz, Alexander Sørloth, and Matteo Gabbia. José Luis Morales, who scored 14 goals in all competitions last season, is expected to lead the team's attack.

Final Mallorca-Villarreal Prediction & Pick

Mallorca's solid home form since the previous season should see them uphold the same standard here. Villarreal will also push for a good fight, but a draw likely appears for both squads.

Final Mallorca-Villarreal Prediction & Pick: Draw (+200), Over 2.5 goals (-182)