It's a clashe between England and Spain here in SIt’s time to check our Elite Friendly odds series, starring our Man City-Atletico Madrid prediction, pick, and how to watch guide!

Manchester City, the reigning continental treble winners, have a packed schedule this season as they will be competing in seven different competitions. These include the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, FA Community Shield, UEFA Champions League (entering for the 13th consecutive season and defending champions for the first time), UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. It's worth noting that they will be making their debut in the latter two tournaments.

Atletico Madrid had a commendable finish last season, still finishing third to Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain. This season, the Colchoneros are participating in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de España, and the UEFA Champions League.

Here are the Barcelona-Real Madrid soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Elite Friendly Odds: Man City-Atletico Madrid Odds

Manchester City: -220

Atletico Madrid: +500

Draw: +330

Over 2.5 Goals: -156

Under 2.5 Goals: +112

How to Watch Man City vs. Atletico Madrid

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Bet365, recast, CITY+, Paramount+

Time: 7:00 AM ET / 4:00 AM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Man City Can Beat Atletico Madrid

Manchester City achieved a remarkable treble last season and has been in outstanding form over the past year. Impressively, Manchester City scored 94 goals and conceded only 33 goals in the Premier League last season, boasting the best tallies in the competition for both scoring and defensive records. They triumphed in the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the UEFA Champions League, becoming only the second English team after Manchester United to achieve the treble.

The Cityzens secured a narrow 2-1 victory against Bayern Munich last week and aim to replicate a similar result in this match. Man City was also involved in a 5-3 win over Yokohama F. Marinos in J. League World Challenge. This friendly against Atleti forms part of the Coupang Play Series.

Thriving under the management of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City is determined to emulate their historic feats from last season. With players like Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, who can be virtually unstoppable on their day, they look to make a significant impact this weekend. Guardiola recently commented on Erling Haaland's improved conditioning compared to the previous preseason, making him an even more formidable opponent. So far, they have signed Mateo Kovacic this season, and there are potential negotiations for Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol with RB Leipzig. Guardiola is keen on acquiring the young defender, and despite some challenges in negotiations, it is believed that the club's management will eventually make it happen.

Despite Nathan Ake's contract extension as a reward for his stellar 2022/23 season, he suffered an injury in the first half-hour of City's 2-1 win over Bayern Munich. However, Pep Guardiola clarified that Ake's early substitution was purely precautionary, given his history of injuries. Guardiola reassured that there are no concerns over injuries in the squad, stating, “The group is good, no injuries.” Kevin De Bruyne remains sidelined due to injury.

Why Atletico Madrid Can Beat Man City

Atletico Madrid secured a third-place finish in the La Liga standings last season, but their performance has been inconsistent over the past year. Impressively, Atletico Madrid conceded only 33 goals in the 38 matches of the Premier League last season, with only Barcelona boasting a better defensive record in the competition.

Facing Manchester City on Sunday, Atletico Madrid knows they are up against a formidable force. On paper, Manchester City appears to be the stronger team and is expected to have an advantage in this game. In their previous match, Los Colchoneros suffered a surprising 3-2 defeat against K-League XI, and they will be eager to bounce back in their upcoming game. Atleti still has to play against Real Sociedad and Sevilla in the La Liga Summer Tour.

Diego Simeone's side traveled to Asia without two key defenders. Jose Maria Gimenez will be unavailable for around a month due to a muscular issue, while Nahuel Molina is racing against time to recover from his own fitness concerns before the club's La Liga opener on Monday, 14th August. Fellow fullback Reinildo is still in the midst of an extended recovery from an ACL injury suffered last season. Midfielder Marcos Llorente (muscle) and forward Memphis Depay (calf) are part of the touring party but remain doubtful due to their injury concerns.

A major point of contention for coach Diego Simeone and his team as they prepare for the new season is the future of Joao Felix. Despite being their most expensive signing ever, the player ended last season on loan to Chelsea, but a permanent move did not materialize. Atletico Madrid is now trying to find suitors for his services but with little success so far. The club has not made significant expenditures this summer, with their biggest signings being defenders Caglar Soyuncu, Javi Galan, and Cesar Azpilicueta. Azpi, the former Chelsea defender, made his unofficial debut for Atletico Madrid after joining the club for free this summer.

Final Man City-Atletico Madrid Prediction & Pick

A high-scoring match is expected to be delivered by both teams. However, Man City still possesses the better team on paper and on the pitch.

Final Man City-Atletico Madrid Prediction & Pick: Manchester City (-220), Over 2.5 goals (-156)