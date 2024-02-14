Discover Manchester City midfielder Rodri's candid insights on the influence of 'money and advertising' in awards like the Ballon d'Or.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has offered a candid perspective on individual awards in football, notably the Ballon d'Or, suggesting that “money and advertising” had a significant influence in determining its outcomes. Despite his omission from the top three, Rodri remained philosophical, highlighting past instances where deserving Spanish midfielders had been overlooked.

In an interview with The Mirror, the Spanish international remarked, “I am not surprised. This is normal. I understand very well how things work in these individual awards. They are based on marketing, money, and advertising.” He humorously noted, “There have been midfielders before who were also Spanish who did not get what they deserved. Do you understand what I mean? (Laughs).”

Despite the allure of individual recognition, Rodri emphasized his focus on collective success, stating, “What ultimately matters to me in football is what I achieved collectively.” This sentiment echoes Manchester City's ethos as they continue to pursue multiple trophies this season, including their endeavors in the Champions League and Premier League title race.

As City gears up for crucial fixtures, including a pivotal Champions League clash against Copenhagen and a league encounter with Chelsea, Rodri's comments reflect the team's unity and resilience. With their sights set on further success, his contributions on the pitch will be pivotal in driving City towards their goals and solidifying their reputation as a football powerhouse.

In a sport often celebrated for individual brilliance, Rodri's perspective serves as a reminder of the value of teamwork and the satisfaction derived from shared success. As City navigates through demanding competitions, their collective spirit and determination, epitomized by Rodri's outlook, will play a vital role in pursuing silverware and continued excellence on the footballing stage.

