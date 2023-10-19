Amid a cloud of uncertainty over Paul Pogba's future, Juventus is contemplating financing a move for Manchester United's sidelined winger, Jadon Sancho. Pogba's career has taken a significant hit after testing positive in a B sample, potentially leading to a long-term ban from football.

The English winger was at odds with United's manager, Erik ten Hag, who claimed the winger was excluded from the squad's lineup due to subpar training performances. His public disagreement with the manager led to his exile from first-team training and subsequent omission from the squad for the game against Brighton. Unfortunately, he hasn't been reinstated to the team since.

Ten Hag's decision to ban Sancho from the club's facilities remains in place until the player acknowledges his stance. Several teammates, including Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw, have urged the former Borussia Dortmund man to apologize to the manager in the interest of the team's harmony.

Sancho's stint at Old Trafford has fallen short of expectations since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. His lackluster performances have prompted speculation about his future, given the ongoing standoff with the management. While Manchester United may be open to offers for the winger, his high wage demands and potential transfer fee could limit his viable exit options.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Sancho's return to Dortmund is possible, but his representatives have alerted Juventus to his availability. The Italian giants are in a favorable financial position due to the uncertainties surrounding Paul Pogba's future and his high wages.

The Frenchman's suspension prohibits him from training with his teammates, and it has raised questions about the club's decision to bring him back to Turin. His recurring fitness issues and status as one of Italy's highest-earning players have left fans and pundits questioning Juventus's judgment in signing him.

Pogba's appearances for Juventus have been limited, raising doubts about the return on their investment. His annual wage of €8 million and €2 million in bonuses stretches through 2026. The ongoing uncertainty about his ban's duration and the strain on the club's finances only adds to the complications surrounding his future at Juventus.

As both Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba face uncertain futures, the football world watches eagerly to see how the upcoming transfer windows will unfold for these two talented players and the clubs involved.