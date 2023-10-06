Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is embroiled in a doping controversy as his second sample has tested positive for testosterone. Pogba, who rejoined Juventus from Manchester United last summer, was provisionally suspended earlier this year for an anti-doping offense.

The positive test for testosterone, a hormone known to enhance athletes' endurance, followed a random drug test conducted after Juventus' Serie A match against Udinese on August 20. Pogba, an unused substitute in that game, now faces the possibility of a suspension of up to four years.

Italy's national anti-doping tribunal suspended the World Cup winner after the initial adverse sample result was reported in September. Pogba's representatives have not yet commented on the latest development. This doping scandal adds to Pogba's recent challenges, including injuries since his return to Juventus. He missed France's run to the World Cup final last year due to a knee injury and played only six Serie A matches for Juventus in the previous season. Although he has made two substitute appearances in the current season, Pogba has yet to start a game.

Additionally, Pogba has been entangled in a police investigation in France, facing allegations of extortion, including involvement by his older brother, Mathias, who has denied any wrongdoing. For Juventus, this scandal compounds a tumultuous period, as the club has grappled with inquiries into false accounting and irregular reporting of salary payments, resulting in their exclusion from UEFA competitions this season. The situation remains fluid as Pogba awaits further developments in the doping investigation, leaving his future uncertain and overshadowed by the controversy.