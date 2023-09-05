Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand has given a bold take on Jadon Sancho's future at the club. The English winger took on the club manager Erik ten Hag after denying the comments about him not being eligible for Manchester United's game against Arsenal due to a poor performance in training.

According to the reports from the Telegraph, Ferdinand believes that the writing is on the wall for Sancho. He said, “There’s no way Jadon is putting out a statement like that if he hasn’t, in his own eyes, performed well,”

“That’s the difference as well. On his chart, Jadon [might think] – ‘I’ve trained alright,’ but the manager might have a different standard. There are two ways this ends. There’s only one window open now, and that’s Saudi. Or you’re on the bench or not getting in the squad for the rest of the season.”

The big thing Sancho highlighted in his X statement was that ten Hag was making him a scapegoat for a long time, which is unfair. However, history tells otherwise because the Manchester United manager has tried everything to help the former Borussia Dortmund rediscover his form.

Once being dubbed as the finest English talent in world football, Sancho could become a wasted talent if he doesn't look after him. The Englishman was sent to the Netherlands by ten Hag's technical staff in the middle of last season so he could relax and improve his physical fitness. After his return to the Manchester United first team, Sancho made an impact right away, scoring an equalizer against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

However, the decision to freeze out Sancho would be disastrous for Manchester United, who are already lacking numbers in the attacking areas. They have signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta but have allowed Mason Greenwood to leave the club. With Sancho potentially leaving for Saudi Arabia, United's depleted squad could be a recipe for a disaster this season.