It is only four games in, and Manchester United have plenty of problems to rectify. The Red Devils have continued their horrific away form under Erik ten Hag, losing their opening two away games to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, respectively. However, there are also problems off the pitch that their manager has to rectify.

After the Arsenal game, ten Hag was asked about the unavailability of Jadon Sancho. The Manchester United manager said his performance wasn't up to the mark in training. In a shocking turn of events, the former Borussia Dortmund man decided to take on the manager on his Twitter account, claiming that his absence wasn't related to his performance in training.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Erik ten Hag has a strong personality, as we have seen at Manchester United so far. The Dutchman fell out with Cristiano Ronaldo last year and moved him on to Al Nassr. Subsequently, he stripped Harry Maguire of the club's captaincy and put him further down the pecking order. Hence, there is a feeling that the Dutchman can resolve his issues with Sancho.

Sancho has isolated himself and his representatives, as they want him to protect the player's brand. The English winger's representatives assume that they have no knowledge about the statement made public by Sancho, considering how badly his reputation has been dented by it.

However, as they say, “there is an opportunity in every crisis”, a player can benefit from this chaos. Facunda Pellestri was all set to leave Manchester United on loan at the end of the season. However, Sancho's fallout could mean that ten Hag decides to keep him at the end of the transfer market.