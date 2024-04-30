Catizen, a game network developed by Pluto Studio, is joining forces with Mantle, a DAO-led ecosystem on Ethereum layer 2 (L2). This partnership aims to transform in-game transactions and asset management, making gaming more seamless and engaging. Here’s everything you need to know about this.
Catizen is a groundbreaking game network developed by Pluto Studio, designed to revolutionize the world of web3 gaming. Catizen combines entertainment and social elements to build a vibrant “Meow Universe.” Additionally, Catizen promises to focus on creating an immersive and engaging experience for players.
One of Catizen’s key features is its play-to-airdrop model, where players can earn rewards and climb the $vKitty rankings. This unique approach has already attracted a massive player base of 3 million users during its open beta phase, establishing Catizen as a leading hub for on-chain games.
Catizen Gameplay
Catizen offers a diverse range of activities within its platform, including NFT cat raising, virtual cat cafe management, missions, and $vKitty rankings. Players can form teams, catch mascots, fish, synthesize cats, and participate in quests, all while earning valuable rewards and tokens.
Furthermore, what sets Catizen apart is its exclusive benefits for token holders. Only users who possess Catizen tokens have access to certain features like quests, airdrops, launch pools, and gas subsidies, enhancing the value and utility of the tokens.
One of Catizen’s key strengths is its integration with Mantle Network, a leading DAO-led ecosystem on Ethereum layer 2 (L2). This strategic alliance not only provides technical support but also enhances in-game transactions and asset management through Mantle’s native token $MNT. Token holders can participate in exclusive quests, launch pools, and receive substantial rewards, including 230,000 $MNT through various activities.
Catizen’s success is evident from its rapid growth. Within just one month of its open beta launch, it already had 2.3 million users and 520k daily active users. This popularity is further highlighted by the platform’s achievement of over 2.6 million on-chain transactions, generating significant revenue.
Overall, Catizen is at the forefront of creating a thriving web3 gaming ecosystem. Its focus on user experience, innovative gameplay, and strategic partnerships position it as a leader in the industry, paving the way for a new era of immersive and rewarding gaming experiences.
Catizen Roadmap
The Catizen team writes on X/Twitter “Do you still think @CatizenAI is just a simple cat game? Think again!” as they share the roadmap with their fans.
With that, fans can expect that the Catizen will still undergo a lot of improvements. It also appears that it is still at an early stage of development and it’s too early to say what the final version would be.
About Mantle
Mantle Network helps Ethereum handle more transactions without costing users as much. Validator nodes gather user transactions and pack them into a “compressed block” before sending them to Ethereum. This compression saves users money on gas fees and allows for more transactions to happen overall.
