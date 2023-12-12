Paul Bissonnette slams Islanders fans for their "clown show" after booing Maple Leafs star John Tavares and his latest achievement.

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette didn't appreciate the lack of class that New York Islanders fans showed towards Toronto Maple Leafs star and his fellow Canadian John Tavares.

Tavares made history on Monday night after he became just the 98th player in NHL history to reach 1000 points. The 33-year-old center entered the contest against the Islanders needing just two points to reach the milestone mark, and he didn't waste time as he recorded one goal and two points to join the elite club.

While Maple Leafs fans celebrated the achievement right after Tavares secured the feat, the Islanders didn't show the same appreciation. In fact when the jumbotron at UBS Arena congratulated Tavares for the record, New York fans showered him with boos.

BOOS RING AROUND THE ARENA AS JOHN TAVARES GETS HIS 1000th POINT😱😱 #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Z1zmECA1c0 — Jack McCarthy (@JackMcCarthy_7) December 12, 2023

While it's understandable why some Islanders fans still can't move on from John Tavares leaving them–the six-time All-Star played for the franchise for nine seasons from 2009 to 2018–it's certainly a bad look that they can't even celebrate his latest achievement. After all, they are a huge part of that history, with Tavares actually tallying 621 points in his time in the Big Apple.

Paul Bissonnette called out the Islanders faithful for their rude gesture, even asking where Gregg Popovich is, which is in reference to the veteran coach silencing the San Antonio Spurs fans when they booed former player Kawhi Leonard in his return to Alamo city.

“The Islanders fans booed the jumbotron congratulating a guy getting 1,000 points tonight. I’m still in shock. Where’s Gregg Popovich when you need him? Clown show,” Bissonnette wrote.

Tavares probably expected those boos, but at the end of the day, it's such a pity that Islanders fans can't be happy for a guy that dedicated a huge part of his career to bring glory to the city.